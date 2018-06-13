Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Armaan Kohli held for beating girlfriend

According to Randhawa’s complaint, Kohli pushed her down a flight of stairs following a fight and banged her head on the floor. The alleged assault came to light after she got admitted to a hospital.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: June 13, 2018 4:09:55 am
Armaan Kohli held for beating girlfriend Kohli, was last seen in the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, starring Salman Khan. (File)

A week after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, actor Armaan Kohli was arrested in Lonavala Tuesday. Kohli (47), was brought to Mumbai by the police after being tracked down. He is accused of assaulting girlfriend Neeru Randhawa in their home in Santacruz on June 3.

According to Randhawa’s complaint, Kohli pushed her down a flight of stairs following a fight and banged her head on the floor. The alleged assault came to light after she got admitted to a hospital.

Kohli, was last seen in the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, starring Salman Khan.

