Armaan Kohli held for beating girlfriend

A week after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, actor Armaan Kohli was arrested in Lonavala Tuesday. Kohli (47), was brought to Mumbai by the police after being tracked down. He is accused of assaulting girlfriend Neeru Randhawa in their home in Santacruz on June 3.

According to Randhawa’s complaint, Kohli pushed her down a flight of stairs following a fight and banged her head on the floor. The alleged assault came to light after she got admitted to a hospital.

Kohli, was last seen in the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, starring Salman Khan.

