Armaan Kohli arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Mumbai police on Tuesday for assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. The news was confirmed by ANI over Twitter. “Actor Armaan Kohli arrested by #Mumbai Police, he is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa,” read the tweet.

Armaan Kohli was on June 3 booked for allegedly physically assaulting Neeru inside their home in Santacruz where the two lived together. After her complaint, a case was registered against Armaan under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506. Neeru is a stylist.

As per the police, the incident took when the couple got into an argument. Armaan pushed Neeru down the stairs, grabbed her by the hair and banged her head on the floor. The police further said that Neeru managed to escape from the apartment and asked her driver to take her to the nearest hospital. After she narrated the incident to the doctors, the hospital staff called the police.

Neeru later revealed that the two had been living-in together since 2015. Though the issue was a trivial one, it was enough for the short-tempered Armaan to start beating Neeru. She also said that this isn’t the first time she was a victim of physical assault.

Despite doing a number of films, Armaan’s claim to fame remains his participation in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss in 2013. His relationship with fellow contestant Tanisha Mukerji became a talking point on the show.

Armaan was last seen on the silver screen in Salman starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

