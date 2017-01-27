Latest News

Arjun Rampal’s mother beats breast cancer

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: January 27, 2017 3:06 pm
arjun rampal, arjun rampal mother, arjun rampal mother cancer, arjun rampal mother breast cancer Arjun Rampal thanked the Almighty for the wellness of his mother in a series of tweets.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is ecstatic that his mother has beaten cancer. Arjun’s mother was reportedly suffering from breast cancer.

“A very Happy Republic Day 2017. My mother beats her cancer today. Just got to know… Let’s pledge to beat cancer from our country today,” Arjun tweeted on Thursday.

“It’s one of the happiest days in our lives. I am in Lisbon right now. My gratitude knows no bounds,” he added, tagging radiation oncology expert Professor Carlo Greco and Champalimaud Clinical Centre.

Arjun Rampal also thanked his friend and businessman Lalit Modi.

“(He) made sure I left for Lisbon, with mom, from NYC. You saved her. Love you bro,” the actor wrote. In an emotional post, he said: “Most importantly, the almighty for listening to your prayers, the prayers of all of you my dear fans and family. I love you, send you all my love.”

