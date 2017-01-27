Arjun Rampal’s mother beats breast cancer

Arjun Rampal thanked the Almighty for the wellness of his mother in a series of tweets. Arjun Rampal thanked the Almighty for the wellness of his mother in a series of tweets.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is ecstatic that his mother has beaten cancer. Arjun’s mother was reportedly suffering from breast cancer.

“A very Happy Republic Day 2017. My mother beats her cancer today. Just got to know… Let’s pledge to beat cancer from our country today,” Arjun tweeted on Thursday.

A very Happy Republic Day 2017. My mother beats her cancer today.Just got to know 🙏🏼 let’s pledge to beat cancer from our country today.🇮🇳 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 26, 2017

More from the world of Entertainment:

“It’s one of the happiest days in our lives. I am in Lisbon right now. My gratitude knows no bounds,” he added, tagging radiation oncology expert Professor Carlo Greco and Champalimaud Clinical Centre.

Arjun Rampal also thanked his friend and businessman Lalit Modi.

It’s one of the happiest days in our lives,I am in Lisbon right now.My gratitude knows no bounds to #profcarlogreco #champalimaudfoundation — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 26, 2017

And of course to my dear friend @LalitKModi who made sure I let for Lisbon, with MoM,from NYC. You saved her http://t.co/z6k5MvZzEC you bro — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 26, 2017

Most importantly the almighty for listening to ur prayers,the prayers of all of you my dear fans and family.I love you, send you all my love — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 26, 2017

“(He) made sure I left for Lisbon, with mom, from NYC. You saved her. Love you bro,” the actor wrote. In an emotional post, he said: “Most importantly, the almighty for listening to your prayers, the prayers of all of you my dear fans and family. I love you, send you all my love.”