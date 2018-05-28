Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr announce separation after 20 years of marriage

Arjun Rampal and wfe Mehr call it wuits after 20 years of marriage. Arjun Rampal and wfe Mehr call it wuits after 20 years of marriage.

After 20 years of marriage, Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr have decided to go their own separate ways, as revealed in a statement released by the duo. Though speculations about things not being so well between the two were rife since quite some time, their statement to Bombay Times has finally put the rumours to rest.

Arjun and Mehr have two daughters, Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13). Ending their relationship on a cordial note, the couple plans to be there for each other as well as their daughters. Though the two have mot clarified if they have filed for a legal separation, it is apparent that the couple has chosen different paths for their life.

“After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.

We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.

Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost.

We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on.

We won’t be commenting on this any further,” reads a statement released by the duo.

Arjun and Mehr had gotten married in 1998.

