Arjun Rampal supports demonetisation, says Rock On 2 has suffered but sometimes sacrifices are required

Narendra Modi’s decision to ban Rs 1000 notes and Rs 500 notes has hit the nation with a bang. While some have massively applauded the move, a little few have said the action was too impulsive. Among the big section of Bollywood which approved demonetisation, Arjun Rampal was one of the stars, who also stated that the current situation of Bollywood industry in terms of profits. The actor whose much-awaited film Rock On 2 opened this weekend, has been hard hit by the current economic order.

“Of course there’ll be chaos but believe it was an important decision; there was no other way but to announce suddenly. The backbone of people who stash black money; involved in drug trafficking, terror funding are broken or at least injured due to this,” said Arjun Rampal.

He also stated the financial condition of his film Rock On 2. According to him, the producers of the film have suffered big time but he accepts the fact that as a long term betterment of the nation this was a much-needed move.

“Producer of my film Rock On & the film has suffered because of this as well but sometimes you have to make some sacrifice. I believe & hope that this decision is beneficial in long run; it’s the time when we must stand together and support Govt’s decision,” said Arjun Rampal as tweeted by ANI.

Rock On 2 is the sequel to the 2008 film Rock On starring Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai. The film which was a popular hit then told the tale of a musical band Magik. Rock On 2 also features Shraddha Kapoor opened to a dismal 2 crore at the box office on Friday.

