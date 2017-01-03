Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury

Actor Arjun Rampal has suffered an eye injury. He finds it “disorienting”, but says it’s “nothing serious”. Actor Arjun Rampal has suffered an eye injury. He finds it “disorienting”, but says it’s “nothing serious”.

Actor Arjun Rampal has suffered an eye injury. He finds it “disorienting”, but says it’s “nothing serious”. “Now I know how a one-eyed pirate sees the world. A minor eye injury. Nothing as serious as it looks. Hugely disorienting. See you soon,” Arjun posted on his Instagram page.

The 44-year-old actor posted an image featuring him with a bandage on one eye, and a stubble. The actor’s last release was Kahaani 2. He will next be seen in “Daddy,” based on the life of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.

Meanwhile, Daddy’s first teaser is out and one has to say Arjun Rampal’s transformation into gangster Arun Gawli onscreen is nothing short of marvellous. While the movie is based on the life and times of the dreaded don, Arjun is quick to clarify that Gawli never wanted his portrayal to be heroic or glamorous. “When I met Arun briefly after he was out on parole, he told me don’t portray me like a hero. That is not what I want. What I have done is done. I have served my time and punishment for it,” revealed Arjun.