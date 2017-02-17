Arjun Rampal on playing blind in Aankhen 2: Not competing with Hrithik Roshan

Arjun Rampal wanted Akshay Kumar to be a part of Aankhein 2. Arjun Rampal wanted Akshay Kumar to be a part of Aankhein 2.

Arjun Rampal who will be playing a visually impaired character in the much-awaited sequel to the 2002 hit film Aankhen, said he was not competing with anyone but the challenge is to raise the standard.

“Aankhen is always a special film in my career and still people talk about this film wherever I go… technically we are much improved and now we want to take the movie to another level,” Rampal told media.

“There is only one and a half months left to start the shoot in South Africa. We will be doing some amazing stunts. So we are training hard for that,” he added.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I am trying to carry forward the role from the prequel and how to enhance it and for that, I need to train hard.”

Asked if Akshay Kumar, who was in the previous part, will be seen in the movie? Rampal said the only two characters which have been repeated are Amitab Bachchan and me. However, “we wanted him, but Akshay is busy with his films”.

Also read | Mafia films aren’t a trend, they are a genre in Bollywood: Arjun Rampal

Produced by Gaurang Doshi and directed by Anees Bazmee, the film features Amitabh Bachchan and the three blind men will be played by Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Arshad Warsi. Ilena D’Cruz will be seen playing the female lead.