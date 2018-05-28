Who is Arjun Rampal’s wife Mehr Jesia?

Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr Jesia announced their separation after 20 years of marriage. Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr Jesia announced their separation after 20 years of marriage.

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia, who had been married for over 20 years, have announced their separation in a joint statement today. Mehr and Arjun had tied the knot in 1998 and have two children Mahikaa (born 2002) and Myra (born 2005). While the announcement of their separation has come as a shock for their fans, some reports state that things have not been cordial in the paradise of one of B-town’s star couple for sometime now.

Though we know Arjun for his body of work in films like Ek Ajnabee, Don, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Housefull, Raajneeti and Daddy, little is know about former supermodel Mehr.

Born into a Parsi family, Mehr Jesia had married Arjun at the age of 28. The former Miss India started her career in 1980s and won the Femina Miss India in 1986. In her early days, Mehr had a liking for various kinds of sports as well including swimming, badminton and other sports.

Mehr and Arjun met during their modelling days and after dating. They tied the knot in 1998. Despite Mehr being two years older to Arjun, the due broke all social stereotypes and stayed strong for the next two decades.

Check out some pictures of Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia from their happier times.

Arjun and Mehr sat next to each other at the unveiling of Monisha’s opulent collection “Riviera”. Arjun and Mehr sat next to each other at the unveiling of Monisha’s opulent collection “Riviera”.

Arjun and Mehr, who have been married for over 15 years, have been caught in the midst of divorce rumours for a long time now. Arjun and Mehr, who have been married for over 15 years, have been caught in the midst of divorce rumours for a long time now.

Arjun Rampal had also quashed rumours of his divorce with wife Mehr previously. Arjun Rampal had also quashed rumours of his divorce with wife Mehr previously.

Mehr even started a production company with Arjun called Chasing Ganesha, under which they produced the 2006 film I See You. Starring Arjun, Vipasha Agarwal, Chunky Pandey, Sonali Kulkarni, Sophie Chaudhary, Boman Irani and Kirron Kher, I See You was directed by Vivek Agarwal. The film, however, did not make much impact at the box office.

Rumours about problems between Arjun and Mehr had been doing the rounds from quite some time now. But finally putting all rumours to rest, the couple decide to part ways gracefully.

