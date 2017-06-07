Latest News

Arjun Rampal had an amazing LA visit, thanks to Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough. See photo

Preity Zinta, known for her vivacious and bubbly attitude became the perfect host as Arjun Rampal visited her and her husband Gene Goodenough in LA. Arjun Rampal took to Twitter to share the experience he had at Preity's house. Preity will next be seen in Bhaiya Ji Superhit which will hit the theaters soon.

Back in the year 2002 Arjun Rampal and Preity Zinta were seen together in the film – Dil Hai Tumhaara. Though this was the only time we saw the two sharing screen, they’ve remained good friends ever since. Preity, known for her vivacious and bubbly attitude became the perfect host as Arjun visited her and her husband Gene Goodenough in LA. Arjun Rampal took to Twitter to share the experience he had at Preity’s house.

Arjun tweeted, “Great catching up in LA with @realpreityzinta and Gene. Amazing home, amazing time. Big love to you both. #friends” He also shared a picture in which we see Arjun, Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough posing for the picture.

Bollywood buffs have been missing Preity on the silver screen. Preity will next be seen in Bhaiya Ji Superhit which will hit the theaters soon. She is upbeat about her return, and in a recent interview with the indianexpress.com, the actor revealed that had it not been for her husband Gene Goodenough, she would have bid goodbye to films forever. Preity Zinta’s wedding to Gene Goodenough last year was a well-kept secret.

The couple tied the knot in the USA and the world got to know about it later. In fact, the ball was dropped after the actor started receiving congratulatory messages from her Bollywood friends such as Kabir Bedi, Sushmita Sen and Farah Khan. Preity also kept the images of her wedding away from the media.

Preity Zinta also co-owns the IPL team, Kings XI Punjab. She and Juhi Chawla, who is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders along with Shah Rukh Khan, was recently seen doing some live commentary during an IPL 2017 match between the two teams.

More than the cricket stadium, it was the commentary box which was packed with fun and excitement. Preity’s better half Gene Goodenough also landed in Mohali for the match then, and Preity happily told Juhi that she has changed his interest from basketball to cricket.

