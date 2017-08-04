Daddy song Zindagi Meri Dance Dance is a perfect throwback to everything retro. Watch video

Arjun Rampal’s Daddy song Zindagi Meri Dance Dance is a perfect retro number! Arjun Rampal’s Daddy song Zindagi Meri Dance Dance is a perfect retro number!

Arjun Rampal’s movie Daddy is a socio-political thriller based on the life of gangster turned politician Arun Gawli. The film’s recently released song Zindagi Meri Dance Dance is a retro number, and it portrays the time period in Gawli’s life when he had just begun his journey. The song is an interesting mix of who Gawli is, and who he aspires to be.

Daddy song Zindagi Meri Dance Dance is composed by Bappi Lahiri, and has reminded fans of some of the hit disco numbers from the 80s. This song has an oomph factor, that is visible as you watch the it. Arjun shared the song on his official Twitter page and wrote, “Here it is. Stir up nostalgia with the ZindagiMeriDanceDance from #Daddy @DaddyRealStory @aishu_dil @TSeries.” The song also features Natasa Stankovic.

Daddy tells the story of Arun Gawli from four different perspectives. The film also stars popular south Indian actor Aishwara Rajesh, who will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. The film produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel is slated to release on September 8. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the film has so far received praises through its trailer and first look. Especially, Arjun Rampal has been appreciated for looking uncannily similar to the man he is playing on screen.

Speaking about the film, Arjun Rampal said, “I think as an actor I always tried to approach any character in a more realistic manner. Whether it is Rock On!, Rajneeti or Kahaani 2… As an actor, I always tried to play them as realistically as possible, but you know at times it depends on the writing and the story as a whole. With this film, I have got everything. So, I would say Daddy makes me creatively satisfied.”

