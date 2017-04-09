Arjun Rampal attacks cameraman in Delhi, booked for assault

Arjun Rampal was in Delhi to perform in a five-star hotel. Arjun Rampal was in Delhi to perform in a five-star hotel.

Arjun Rampal found himself in legal trouble after a complaint of assault was filed against him for attacking a man and throwing a camera at him. Arjun got angry after a man took his pictures at a five-star hotel in Delhi, according to ANI. The actor allegedly snatched the man’s camera and threw it at him, apparently injuring the man. The actor was at a city five-star to perform at a DJ night.

While Arjun has not commented on the incident, the victim, Shobhit, spoke to the news agency. He said, “The incident happened at 3.30 am, I don’t know why Arjun Rampal threw camera at me. Police not cooperating at all.”

Check out ANI tweets:

Complaint of assault filed against Arjun Rampal in Delhi, according to the complainant the incident took place in a 5 star hotel pic.twitter.com/VeZeN1s9LS — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017

Arjun Rampal allegedly got angry after photographer clicked pic&Rampal snatched his camera & threw it which hit the complainant injuring him — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017

Incident happened at 3.30 am, I don’t know why Arjun Rampal threw camera at me.Police not cooperating at all: Shobhit,Victim pic.twitter.com/eFM6P5mXGn — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017

Check out Arjun Rampal’s post:

Speaking about the performance earlier, Arjun posted a picture inviting his fans to the five-star club on a Saturday night. He wrote, “Delhi gets ready for an epic night at #prive The set is ready and we gonna make it very special. #prive #tonight #tunes #parrrtyyyyyy.” Arjun has been sharing some tweets since last night. However, the actor has not mentioned anything about the incident on social media.

The actor will be seen in a biopic of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, called Daddy. The film has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and stars Arjun as Gawli.

Also read | Arjun Rampal: Arun Gawli biopic ‘Daddy’ not a propaganda film

Earlier, police had carried out an investigation when the actor met Gawli without permission at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. An HT report had said that no prior permission was taken from the court or jail authorities by Arjun before meeting the convicted gangster.

The police had then said the actor can be charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd