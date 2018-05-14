Arjun Patiala first look: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma are ready to tickle your funny bones

Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in Arjun Patiala. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in Arjun Patiala.

Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for Soorma opposite Taapsee Pannu, has become the current favourite of Bollywood ever since his Hindi film debut in Udta Punjab. While his tough cop act in the crime drama won hearts, the Punjabi sensation is now back to donning a uniform in yet another Bollywood flick, Arjun Patiala. While Udta Punjab was on a different trajectory altogether, Arjun Patiala will be a laugh riot. The comic caper also stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma and its impressive first look has left fans excited.

The trio is teaming up for the first time. And considering all of them had a successful 2017, stakes are already running high. While Diljit delivered hits like Phillauri and Super Singh last year, Kriti had Bareilly Ki Barfi winning over the audience. Varun also closed the year with Fukrey Returns. And now, with the three actors coming onboard, Arjun Patiala seems like an exciting movie.

Producer Dinesh Vijan in a statement said, “Diljit will be seen in the uniform but very different to his avatar in his first Hindi film outing, Udta Punjab. This policewallah is a laugh-a-minute character with a swagger that is all Diljit. He will have you rolling on the floor laughing with his quirky sense of humour.”

According to the makers, while Diljit plays the titular role of Arjun, Varun plays his lackey named Oninda Singh. The latter is a cop with a sarcastic tongue and an arrogant stride, and the two will take on the system with their crazy antics. Kriti, on the other hand, will go deglam one more time playing a scoop-hungry crime reporter with a TV channel and Arjun’s love interest. Joining the three is Zeeshan Quadri who will play the baddie named School.

Diljit and Kriti had announced their collaboration in November last year by posting few selfies on social media. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj.

“We believe in doing something different every time and since we have never attempted an out-and-out comedy before, we decided to experiment with one which is more situational than slapstick. If this film works, we would be happy to spin a franchise with Arjun, Onida and Ritu returning as the principal players. We already have an idea for Part 2 and like Golmaal and Fukrey, Arjun will be back with a Patiala peg every couple of years,” added Dinesh.

Arjun Patiala wrapped up its extended Chandigarh schedule recently and is headed for the last-leg shoot in Mumbai. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, it is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 13.

