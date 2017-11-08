Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra in Delhi for shoots, experience smog instead

Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are battling Delhi smog while shooting for their respective films. Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are battling Delhi smog while shooting for their respective films.

Delhi NCR woke up to a smoggy morning on Wednesday, as air quality remained in the highly ‘severe’ category in several parts of the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even described the status of Delhi as “gas chamber”. And not just us, Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor who are in the city to shoot for their respective films, are suffering from breathing the highly polluted air. They have even put up social media posts urging the audience to go green. Here’s what they said.

Varun Dhawan, who is in Delhi to shoot for upcoming film October, posted a picture wearing a mask on Instagram and wrote, “I have clicked this selfie to show you guys what actual smog looks like. I don’t want to preach I am equally to blame for this mess as most of the citizens of our great country, but now instead of blaming each other and the government let’s change. It’s time we go green. #delhichokes.”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Arjun Kapoor is also in the capital with Parineeti Chopra for the first schedule of the film. Making a valid point, he shared a video and tweeted, “What’s happening in Delhi is dangerous in more ways than one can imagine…I’m filming here as I type this and I’m fearing things aren’t gonna really get any better…I’m here for a few weeks for my shoot in Delhi but it’s disconcerting to see the city suffocating. We need to put politics and personal agendas aside stopping the blame game & come together to find a solution otherwise all of us are gonna be affected in more ways than we realise. I hope & pray the people who are assigned the job of finding long term solutions activately seek & put them into action soon. As citizens we shouldn’t feel paranoid about the air we breathe. Our capital is suffering & we are all to blamed but now is the time to right our wrongs. The video i posted was sent to me & as I stand at look out of the window the fear that engulfes me is that this is reality & it can happen to any of us if we aren’t extremely aware & carful. The smog is dangerous long term & short term. Really hope things improve. Stay safe Delhi.”

Varun also shared a video on Twitter regarding recycling of waste.

Rethink. Let’s change instead of blame. @adarpoonawalla has taken a great initiative let’s all try and keep our cities clean and recycle waste instead of burning it. pic.twitter.com/qzNJL5dWdq — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 8, 2017

Arjun’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-star Parineeti Chopra also shared, “2 days of shooting in Delhi – and my chest is hurting, head is hurting, throat is paining!! 😰 Cant believe we have let things go so out of hand that human beings dont have air to breathe to anymore. Can’t imagine the situation for kids and elders. Please guys, lets all WAKE UP. We cannot be doing this to our planet. #DelhiSmog”

Dia Mirza also shared a string of tweets about the smog situation and wrote, “The thought of thousands of children living in street situations exposed directly to #DelhiSmog is heart breaking. #BeatPollution.”

It breaks my heart to Delhi in the condition that is in today. 💔. Something needs to b done ASAP. #DelhiSmog #delhipollution #mydelhi — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) November 8, 2017

The Smog situation in Delhi is just insane! 💨 No visibility for cars, so many people falling ill owing to the bad air quality.. And I must say that I’ve observed similar situations not only in Delhi but even in cities like Hong Kong. The world better buck up & FAST! — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) November 8, 2017

I hope & pray the people who are assigned the job of finding long term solutions activately seek & put them into action soon. As citizens we shouldn’t feel paranoid about the air we breathe. Our capital is suffering & we are all to blamed but now is the time to right our wrongs. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

I’m here for a few weeks for my shoot in Delhi but it’s disconcerting to see the city suffocating. We need to put politics and personal agendas aside stopping the blame game & come together to find a solution otherwise all of us are gonna be affected in more ways than we realise. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

What’s happening in Delhi is dangerous in more ways than one can imagine…I’m filming here as I type this and I’m fearing things aren’t gonna really get any better… pic.twitter.com/hvj5bcUxlN — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

The video i posted was sent to me & as I stand at look out of the window the fear that engulfes me is that this is reality & it can happen to any of us if we aren’t extremely aware & carful. The smog is dangerous long term & short term. Really hope things improve. Stay safe Delhi — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

It’s damn scary. We need to do something about it on an urgent basis. http://t.co/9bRTJkSORx — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 8, 2017

The thought of thousands of children living in street situations exposed directly to #DelhiSmog is heart breaking. #BeatPollution — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 8, 2017

Oh my god..are we still questioning the fact that we are destroying our planet and our race.At a loss of words.Thank you for sharing this eue opening video @arjunk26 #ClimateChangeIsReal .Can’t get over this.Need #ClimateAction now http://t.co/p6S8UWut0e — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) November 8, 2017

Actor Shekhar Kapur also posted, “The air you pollute, others breathe. What u consume, others pay for. With their health #smogindelhi #pollution #DelhiSmog.”

