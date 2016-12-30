Arjun Kapoor took lessons in Punjabi for right accent in Mubaraka

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a role of a Sikh man in his upcoming film Mubaraka. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a role of a Sikh man in his upcoming film Mubaraka.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in a role of a Sikh man in his upcoming film Mubaraka, took lessons to get his Punjabi accent correct. The makers got a dialect coach for the 31-year-old actor so that he would get all his nuances right, a release issued here said.

“Being brought in a joint family and hearing Punjabi being spoken by my grandparents all the time really stuck with me. When we started reading sessions, I realised I could recall the tonality from my childhood. And this made the process a little easier than I had imagined,” Arjun said in a statement here.

Director Anees Bazmee thinks Arjun was quick enough at getting the dialect correct for “Mubaraka”. “We had a dialect coach for Arjun for the first two days. But Arjun was so quick to learn that we didn’t need the coach beyond that. It took Arjun just two days to get into the skin of both the characters he is playing. And I feel that is commendable,” Anees said.

The “Ishqzaade” actor will be seen playing a double role that of Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh. For the very first time, the ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ jodi, Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun have come together for a film. The film also stars Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles.

“Mubaraka” produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Murad Khetani’se Cine 1 Studios and Ashwin Varde will be releasing on July 28, 2017.