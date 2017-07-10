Arjun Kapoor to replace Akshay Kumar in Namastey London sequel, Namastey England?

As per sources, Arjun Kapoor is a fan of the original film Namastey London, and loved the script of its sequel Namastey England. As per sources, Arjun Kapoor is a fan of the original film Namastey London, and loved the script of its sequel Namastey England.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Arjun Kapoor is set to replace Akshay Kumar in the sequel of Namastey London. It was the fantastic box-office run of Namastey London which prompted director Vipul Shah to announce a sequel to his 2007 hit – Namastey England. But this sequel seems to be all new. From the leading lady (earlier one starred Katrina Kaif), to the story, Namastey England will have everything new and different. Well, now a few reports also read that the male lead of the film, Akshay Kumar is being replaced by Arjun Kapoor.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source told the publication that Arjun is a fan of the original film, and loved the script of its sequel. The source informed, “Arjun was keen because the franchise provides a unique perspective on how Indians are looked at internationally and vice versa. But he wanted to make sure that Akshay had no problems about the franchise moving forward without him, before signing on the dotted line. Last month, Akshay and Vipul who have been close friends and have collaborated on a dozen films over the last two decades, mutually agreed to go ahead with Arjun. The film will roll early 2018 and like the original, will be shot in Punjab and the UK.”

While we are getting to know about all the new things in the second film, talking about the similarities with Namastey London, the source added, “The second film too has been scripted in a manner to appeal to expats and has a Punjabi and Brit flavour.”

Just like Katrina Kaif had a significant role to play in the original, the leading lady of Namastey England will have a meaty role too. It was last year that Sonakshi Sinha has confirmed being a part of director Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namastey England but no official statement has been received on the same.

About the female lead’s role, the source revealed, “She’s an ambitious Punjabi, who’s fascinated by the glitz and glamour and wants to move to UK while Arjun’s character, a mischievous desi Romeo, is rooted in his land and culture like the original Arjun Singh. His character will be quite quirky this time around.”

We await any further confirmation on the film and it’s cast.

