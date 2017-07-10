Arjun Kapoor supports Lipstick Under My Burkha campaign #MenforLipstick: Real men stand with women

Arjun Kapoor extended his support to Lipstick Under My Burkha. Arjun Kapoor extended his support to Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is not only a film anymore. It is a movement that is willing to free the women of this country from the clutches of societal norms. While till now, the film was supported by ladies from the industry, ranging from Ratna Patak Shah and Konkana Sen Sharma to Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi, now Arjun Kapoor has become the first man from Bollywood to lend his support to the ongoing movement #LipstickRebellion.

The actor posted a picture with a lipstick placed at his middle finger, and wrote, “Let no one tell u what to do. Here’s to all u amazing women out there! Real Men stand with strong women.”

Earlier, Ekta took to Twitter and wrote, “Patriarchy isn’t restricted only to men, just like feminism isn’t only an ideology supported by women. Real Men stand with strong women. A special someone kickstarts #MenForLipstick tomorrow.” Now, we are waiting to know who all would be the real men to take up the challenge and continue to create a change in the society while starting a conversation on women’s sexuality.

Lipstick Under My Burkha has brought out thoughts and sensibilities but before it could make it to the theaters, it fought the patriarchal mentality of the Censor Board of Film Certification of India.

Let no one tell u what to do

Here’s to all u amazing women out there!

Real Men stand with strong women.#MenForLipstick #LipstickRebellion pic.twitter.com/0ofAfJlqhb — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 10, 2017

Talking about the film, Ratna Pathak Shah said in an interview to indianexpress.com, “Lipstick Under My Burkha is definitely bold! It is saying things that are not commonly heard, so I am hoping that it will shake up the audience and make them think.”

The film is finally up for a release on July 21.

