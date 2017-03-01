Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor burn the dance floor with Anil Kapoor during bhai ki shaadi. Watch inside videos

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor danced with Anil Kapoor on his popular song My Name is Lakhan. Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor danced with Anil Kapoor on his popular song My Name is Lakhan.

If you think the big fat Bollywood weddings are any different from our family marriages, then probably you haven’t seen a video where chacha-bhatija Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are dancing on the former’s hit number “My name is Lakhan” from Ram Lakhan. They are as carefree and funny as you can imagine. But, what’s the occasion? It is Akshay Marwah’s destination wedding in UAE. Akshay is the son of Anil Kapoor’s sister Reena .

The entire Kapoor family was off to Abu Dhabi for the wedding celebrations. This includes Anil Kapoor with daughters Sonam and Rhea, Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi, and son Arjun Kapoor. Akshay is getting married to Ashita Relan.

In the video that has surfaced on the internet, we also see Sonam Kapoor shaking a leg with father Anil and cousin Arjun. But soon she shifts to another side of the stage, probably inviting more people to join them on the dance floor.

Sonam was later seen dancing with Arjun and cousin Mohit Marwah on the song “Tune Maari Entriyaan” leaving the guests at the wedding in a frenzy. If you still had doubts that this gang of brothers and sisters was just like any of us, then Arjun Kapoor also shared a video on his social media account where he is seen matching steps with Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor on the song “Saturday Saturday.” Well, we must say this Kapoor Khandaan has a cool young brigade.

Watch the videos here:

Happy to be a part of the big fat Punjabi wedding, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Dance like no one s watching !!! #akmash was a blast… old friends new memories & the big fat Punjabi wedding.One of my brothers got married today I wonder which one of us is next ?????? Full and only credit to @rimosky for this amazing picture !!!”

Amid all this naach-gaana, Sonam Kapoor seems to have become quite emotional too. She posted a special message for Akshay on his big day. “I love you bhai, you are a lucky soul to understand the meaning and need for a partner to share all your ups and downs of life with. Life is so much better when you have someone who loves you and who you can love in return. I’m so proud of you that you had the courage to choose that. I was moved to tears with the joy and expectation I saw on your face when the baraat moved towards the mandap. @aashitarelan16 is one lucky girl. I hope your journey forward is beautiful and filled with life! I love you both. #akmash #bhaikishaadi,” wrote Sonam on her Instagram account.

This destination wedding was surely high on dance, fun and everything that makes an Indian wedding.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd