Throwback moment: Look at Kapoor brothers in their full glory

From left to right: Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. From left to right: Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Over the years, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have earned the tag of being one of the hottest Kapoor brother-sister duos of the industry. But they say, you got to have those traits in your genes and these two definitely have them. On Thursday, Sonam and Arjun took to their official accounts on Instagram and Twitter to share a throwback picture, which makes us believe that this Kapoor family is the evergreen family of Bollywood.

In the picture shared by Sonam, we see Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor posing together for a picture, totally giving us Hum Saath Saath Hai feeling. In fact, it seems they are changing the phrase of ‘a family that eats together, stays together’ to ‘ a family that poses for a picture together, stays together.’

Anil looks young and ravishing, as always. Sanjay looks nothing less than a style icon – now we know where Sonam got her attitude from. And Boney, well he totally looks like Arjun. For the ace director and the Ki and Ka actor, we can only think of a phrase that says, like father, like son.

On the same day, the 31-year-old actor shared a picture on Twitter in which we have two veteran directors together. With Boney, we also see Varun Dhawan’s father, David Dhawan. Is it just a coincidence that years back, Boney and David shared the same rapport that now Arjun and Varun share? Well, after Koffee With Karan episode, we know how good friends these two are.

More from the world of Entertainment:

[jwplayer COymSnQT]

Soon, Arjun and his uncle Anil Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space in Mubarakan while Sonam Kapoor is prepping up for two films – Veerey Di Wedding and Battle for Bittora.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd