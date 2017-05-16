Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor shocked to know about DU cut-offs: ‘We can only shoot in DU, not study here’

Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor talk about their film Half Girlfriend. Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor talk about their film Half Girlfriend.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor got a taste of what it’s like to be studying in a Delhi University college while shooting their upcoming film Half Girlfriend. The film was extensively shot in Miranda House and St Stephen’s College. While both Arjun and Shraddha might not have studied in DU, both confessed during an interview that they feel privileged to shoot the film in DU colleges. During this 15-day shoot, Arjun and Shraddha explored North Campus and tried their hands at several cuisines in colleges.

The actors were shocked to learn that the lowest one needs to get in a particular DU college can be 99.99%. “Really?! I mean you need to be a superhero or have superhuman powers to get admission in these colleges, ” Shraddha told Times of India. Arjun says, “Humko toh shock lag gaya sunke. Humein in colleges mein shoot karne ki permission mil gayi, hamari aukaat toh utni hi thi.”

Arjun also said that he has developed respect for DU students after finding out how difficult it is to get admission to these colleges. The actor said that he felt privileged to walk through the corridors of these reputed colleges. During the shoot, he also met students who were excited to see their campus in film’s promos.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sexist Pakistani TVC joking about domestic violence leaked. Watch video

The actors also said that a lot of credit goes to Half Girlfriend’s writer Chetan Bhagat as he made sure that makers shoot the film in all the right locations. Arjun and Shraddha shot the film during summer holidays when students were on leave. So they didn’t get to see college life, a fact that Arjun regrets. But Arjun is delighted that he got to see beautiful campuses of DU. The actor along with Chetan Bhagat also met the principal of St Stephen’s College.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd