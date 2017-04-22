Half Girlfriend to release in over 2,500 Indian screens

Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Half Girlfriend is based on a book written by Chetan Bhagat. Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Half Girlfriend is based on a book written by Chetan Bhagat.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor-starrer romantic drama Half Girlfriend will release in more than 2,500 screens across India on May 19.

NH Studioz, an initiative of Narendra Hirawat and Co., has bagged the distribution rights of the movie, directed by Mohit Suri. The film is adapted from celebrated author Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name.

The statement released on behalf the company on Friday said that the film will release in 1600 screens. However a fresh statement states that number of screens will be more than 2500.

“We are extremely happy to be associated with Balaji Motion Pictures for Half Girlfriend. We are bringing this film to entertain audiences in over 2500 screens,” Narendra Hirawat from NH Studioz, said in a statement.

Arjun plays the role of Madhav Jha, a Hindi-speaking boy from Bihar and Shraddha Kapoor essays the role of Riya Somani, a hardcore English speaking Delhiite in the film, which is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna and New York.

They both get admitted to one of the prestigious institutions under The University Of Delhi. Madhav falls in love with her, but Riya agrees to be his half girlfriend. Half Girlfriend will however also focus on how despite Hindi being our national language the hypocrisy in India is that those who don’t speak English are looked down upon as people who speak English are considered forward.

Half Girlfriend is the next novel of Chetan Bhagat that’s being adapted into a film after 5 Point Someone ( 3 Idiots), Kai Po Che ( 3 Mistakes Of My Life), Hello ( One Night At The Call Centre), and 2 States, which had the same name as the novel.

