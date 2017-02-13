Arjun Kapoor shares an awkward moment with Alia Bhatt, see pic

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo with Alia Bhatt, he didn’t even know that it was clicked. Arjun Kapoor shared a photo with Alia Bhatt, he didn’t even know that it was clicked.

Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are known to be good friends but it has been a while since we saw them together. With both busy with their own upcoming films, Half Girlfriend and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Arjun did find a moment that needed to be shared on social media. Arjun posted a picture on Instagram that probably dates back to the time when they were promoting 2 States, a film based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel. “When u find a photo of urself that u didn’t even know existed !!!,” wrote Arjun Kapoor while sharing the photo.

It looks like Arjun Kapoor is hardly aware of many of the embarrassing secrets which have been recorded and kept safely by the people of the industry. For one, when he sat on the couch with Varun Dhawan during Koffee With Karan season 5, he was hardly aware that Karan would confront both of them with a (ahem) film the two had made when they were students at Barry John’s Theatre club.

He even confessed on the show that he wouldn’t be surprised if no producer hired him anymore since they have seen one of his worst works on national television. But we must say Arjun Kapoor has grown up as an actor since then. Be it a goon in Gunday, Ishaaqzaade, a confused lover in 2 States or a ‘ghar-jamai’ in Ki and Ka, the actor manages to impress the audience and thus create a fan base for himself. Soon he will be sharing the screen with his uncle Anil Kapoor in Mubarakaan.

Alia Bhatt, who made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year, too has come a long way since then, with movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Kapoor and Sons, to name a few. Soon she will the sharing the screen for the third time with Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Varia (as her fans fondly call her when she is paired with Varun Dhawan ) has already rocked their fans with Tamma Tamma Again, we are expecting to see more when the film releases.

