Arjun Kapoor reveals the name of his Mubarakan character

Arjun Kapoor shares a picture with his Mubarakan co-star Ileana D’Cruz. Arjun Kapoor shares a picture with his Mubarakan co-star Ileana D’Cruz.

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with his uncle Anil Kapoor for the first time in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan and has now revealed the name of his character in the movie. He shared a picture with his co-star Ileana D’Cruz on his Twitter account and spilled the beans on the name of his and Ileana’s character in the tweet. He wrote, “Let the madness continue !!! Smiles galore Karan and sweety aka @Ileana_Official and me !!! #Mubarakan”

Let the madness continue !!! Smiles galore Karan and sweety aka @Ileana_Official and me !!! #Mubarakan pic.twitter.com/BYkQoIHVBq — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 21, 2016

Actor Anil Kapoor will start shooting for Mubarakan in January 2017. Anil and Arjun will portray their real-life relationship of uncle-nephew in the movie.

“I am playing a Sardar in the film. I will start shooting from January 14. Arjun has already started shooting for the film,” Anil said here on the sidelines of Stardust Awards on Monday night.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Anil recently caused a buzz on social media by sharing an image of his funky new hairdo. However, he said the look was rejected by the director, Anees Bazmee for Mubarakan.

“I was trying this look for ‘Mubarakan’. I was trying different looks for the film… It’s one of them, but my director Anees Bazmee rejected this look. He said I have to play the role of a Sardar, who wears a turban,” said the actor.

Mubarakan also features Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in key roles. According to the insiders, the film is supposedly a family entertainer with the elements of comedy, drama, and romance.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd