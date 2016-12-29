Arjun Kapoor’s Raze Gym Illegal?

Arjun Kapoor has a swanky terrace gym in Juhu, which is now on the radars of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Arjun Kapoor has a swanky terrace gym in Juhu, which is now on the radars of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kapoor has a swanky terrace gym in Juhu, which is now on the radars of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). We have come to know that the BMC has issued a notice to Arjun Kapoor to bring down his terrace gym, Raze. Apparently, it is said that the actor has encroached the terrace by constructing a 30-by-16 sq. ft brick room without permission. However, no one from Kapoor’s side has given a statement on this. BMC had issued their first notice in March this year, but there no action following that, and Kapoor’s representatives had told the municipal officials that the structure had been there for very long without any problem.

The Ishaqzaade actor, Arjun Kapoor, lives on the seventh floor of Raheja Orchid in Juhu. We have learned that no complaint was ever made to the BMC by any of the residents of the building, but it was made by an outsider, an activist about this apparently illegal construction.

The BMC had started an investigation as soon as they got this complaint. Since there was no response to their earlier notice, this one will be dealt quite “strictly”, says one of the BMC officials, who wants to remain unnamed.

Arjun Kapoor has gained a lot of female attention for his chiseled physique and all the out-of-the-box films that he has been working on. He used to be overweight before he made his Bollywood debut and worked very hard to get in shape for his acting career.

