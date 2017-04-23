Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ali Abbas Zafar remind us of Amitabh Bachchan’s Mohabbatein, but with a major twist. See pic

The Gunday team – Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ali Abbas Zafar pose together, makes us think they could be the three Musketeers of Bollywood. The Gunday team – Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ali Abbas Zafar pose together, makes us think they could be the three Musketeers of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh, who is looking forward to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, and Arjun Kapoor who is promoting his upcoming release Half Girlfriend with Shraddha Kapoor, took time off to do something funny. The two B-town BFFs, along with their director friend Ali Abbas Zafar got clicked in the same frame, but it wasn’t anything that we’ve seen before. The trio posed like the three famous monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi in the pic. Only, instead of ‘see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’, their pose sends out a completely different message.

In the background, we can see the sketch of the popular Bollywood movie Mohabbatein starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan. Ranveer, who was the one who posted this gem of a picture on Instagram wrote, “Teen stambh…Parampara, Pratishtha aur Anushasan! 🙊🙈🙉 @aliabbaszafar @arjunkapoor.”

For those of you who haven’t watched this film, you should know that these three things are what principal Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) lives by. Naughty boys of Bollywood do remind us of the student trio in the film though – Ranveer Singh has to be Uday Chopra, Arjun Kapoor as Jimmy Shergill and Ali Abbas Zafar as Jugal Hansraj. Combined with the bromance between the Gunday actors, the film could have got a hilarious twist too. Well, maybe not a film, but the ‘three idiots’ of Bollywood who worked together in Gunday sure do seem to have their bond intact!

Also read | No Half Girlfriend needed, Arjun Kapoor now has Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra as his ‘other half’

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is also looking forward to Mubarakan, while Ranveer is paired opposite Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. Ali Abbas Zafar is currently busy with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer – Tiger Zinda Hai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd