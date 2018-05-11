Arjun Kapoor to star in Rajkumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted

Arjun Kapoor and Rajkumar Gupta are collaborating on a new film titled India’s Most Wanted Arjun Kapoor and Rajkumar Gupta are collaborating on a new film titled India’s Most Wanted

Arjun Kapoor is on a roll. After being associated with projects like Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actor has now been signed for another big film. Kapoor will be working with Raid director Rajkumar Gupta on his next film titled India’s Most Wanted.

The actor took to Twitter to share a note on the completion of six years of his cinematic journey whilst sharing the information about his new project. The actor tweeted, “To the past, to the now and to the future. Thank you for everything. See you at the movies.”

“I have been working on the script of India’s Most Wanted for past three years. It’s an inspiring story that has touched and moved me. I am looking forward to my collaboration with Fox Star Studios and Arjun Kapoor on this film. Arjun is a sincere and hardworking actor and suited the character,” filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta said on the subject.

Meanwhile, Arjun said that he is glad to have gotten an opportunity to work with the hitmaker.

“Working with Raj Kumar sir obviously excited me. His films are raw and gritty. They talk about true events and true heroes. When he narrated India’s Most Wanted to me I was moved. I was proud of my motherland and its unsung heroes. It is a film that will inspire patriotism within all of us. To play a character that might not be known to everybody but needs to be known by everybody was exciting. It’s always been something that has been at the back of my mind. It intrigues me as an actor to play this role but it excites me as an audience that I will be getting a chance to see this story unfold on the big screen,” said Arjun Kapoor.

