Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will tackle with depression? Read here

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in a still shared by Yash Raj Talents. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in a still shared by Yash Raj Talents.

After five long years, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s love story will set the screens on fire yet again just like they did as Parma and Zoya in their debit film Ishaqzaade, winning hearts of the audience instantly. The duo is coming back with Yash Raj Film’s next project Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While the news about them returning on screen had already made the fans quite happy, much hasn’t been revealed about the film’s plot as yet. However, going by what the lead actors are hinting at, it is quite possible that the film is based on depression or some kind of trauma that one of the character goes through.

A few days back, Arjun had shared a post which read, “This is what trauma feels like. Your emotional pain becomes your physical pain and you have no idea where the pain is coming from. You have no idea what’s hurting. But you do know that the pain is deep inside you. In places you can’t reach. Because if you could reach them, you’d rip them out or at least you’d try to heal them. But the pain lives with you and it hurts. Anytime. Without you knowing when. It keeps you up many nights. And makes you want to hide many days. But you can’t. Because you want to come off strong. So many days, you’re smiling while your insides are hurting. Bleeding. But the good news is that you’ve survived. You are alive despite what has happened to you. You’re still breathing and able to feel the pain when you need to. You’re a survivor, you’re a hero.”

The same post was shared by Parineeti today morning. Well, Bollywood has been experimenting with the concepts it deals with. After showing one sided love story with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, depression and sadness of living two lives with Tamasha, the industry is yet again giving signs of maturity with age as it is high time to show what the audience will believe in.

Meanwhile, Arjun is busy with the promotions of Mubarakan, while Parineeti has recently wrapped up Golmaal Again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd