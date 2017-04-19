Arjun Kapoor on Sonakshi Sinha: Some equations last, some don’t

Arjun Kapoor spoke about his bond with Sonakshi Sinha. Arjun Kapoor spoke about his bond with Sonakshi Sinha.

Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were rumoured to be dating, especially during their film Tevar. Later, it was reported that their relationship has gone sour. Though the reason behind all these alleged statements has not been revealed, Arjun feels it is okay for a relationship to end. “Some equations last. Others don’t go beyond the making of a film because after it is over, people go their separate ways. I am still really fond of her (Sonakshi) as an individual,” the actor told Mumbai Mirror.

He quashed the rumours of him being on a negative tangent with her, “Unfortunately, it is always made to seem like we do not acknowledge each other at parties, which is not the case. We always make it a point to greet each other. There is no pressure on either of us to maintain an equation beyond a certain amount of time.”

The Half Girlfriend actor also praised Sonakshi’s upcoming film Noor. “I saw the Noor trailer. I think she is going through an exciting phase in her career.” While Sonakshi is rumoured to be dating Bunty Sajdeh, Arjun revealed that he is still single and has no half-girlfriends either.

Explaining the term Half-Girlfriend, which has made his fans curious, Arjun explains, “In college, there are relationships in which you’re extremely close to the other person but sometimes it doesn’t turn into anything solid because of circumstances. That beautiful, incomplete love is half-girlfriend. I’ve had one such incomplete relationship.”

Half Girlfriend, based on Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on May 19. Apart from that, the actor would also be seen in Mubarakan, which has been extensively shot in London.

