Arjun Kapoor on Mubarakan: Playing double-role isn’t easy

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a double-role for the second time in his five-year-old acting career in upcoming “Mubarakan”. He says it’s difficult to play a twin role in films. The 32-year-old previously essayed a double-role in the 2013 film “Aurangzeb”.

Asked how easy or difficult it is for an actor to essay a double-role on screen, Arjun told IANS: “It’s definitely not easy. It is difficult. But, it’s a challenge you look forward to as an actor. That’s what excites you, makes you nervous and work harder because you are not just playing, but two and especially with comedy… With ‘Mubarakan’ being a comedy there is a definite new situation for me.”

The “2 States” actor says he has not done comedy before, but his films have had a dose of humor. “I have never done an out-an-out entertainer. Of course, there is a certain amount of nerves that come into prepared… but then you have a good director like Anees Bazmee, who is the king of comedy and king of double roles… You know he will walk you through it. That challenge was very exciting because I had Anees sir,” Arjun added.

“I feel the love for cinema, the desire to constantly entertain the audience. We as family love cinema and one thing I learned from them are that no matter how many times you need to be there, always be at the service of the audience because they make you. They are the reason that we are here today,” Arjun added.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Mubarakan”, which also features Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, and Athiya Shetty, is slated for release on July 28.

