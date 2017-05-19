Arjun Kapoor on his equation with Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi and Khushi: It doesn’t exist

Arjun Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor separated from his mother when the actor was just 11-year-old. Arjun Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor separated from his mother when the actor was just 11-year-old.

Arjun Kapoor has been busy promoting his film Half Girlfriend. In between promotions, the actor also took some time off from his busy schedule to reflect on his life and relationships during an interview. Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor separated from his mother when the actor was just 11-year-old. Later Boney married Sridevi with whom he has two daughters: Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor. Both Arjun and his younger sibling Anshula have had a difficult time, coping up with the sudden demise of their mother. Did the divorce of his parents change the idea of marriage for Arjun?

Arjun in an interview given to Huffington Post India said that he was initially determined not to get married as he was conflicted about the idea. But over the years, Arjun’s outlook towards marriage has changed and he says everyone needs a partner at the end of the day. “I was very conflicted about it. I was convinced that I would never get married. But I have mellowed down. When you turn 32, you don’t like the feeling that you’ll just be by yourself for the rest of your life. At the end of the day, you need a partner. That vacancy exists and I would like to complete that emptiness with a live-in relationship. I would like to know somebody intimately enough to decide whether I can commit to her for the rest of our lives,” Arjun was quoted in the interview.

The actor also spoke about his equation with his half-sisters, Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun said that he doesn’t meet and spend time with his half-sisters. “We don’t really meet and spend time together so it doesn’t really exist,” Arjun said.

