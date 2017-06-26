Arjun Kapoor on his 32nd birthday: I hope to find balance in my personal and professional life

Arjun Kapoor talks about his plans on marriage in a candid interview. Arjun Kapoor talks about his plans on marriage in a candid interview.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who turned 32 years old on Monday, says his family is aware that he is not in a frame of mind to get married at the moment. Asked if there is any pressure on him to get married, Arjun told IANS over phone from Mumbai, “I think my family is pretty aware that I am not in that frame of mind at all. They are pretty chill that way. Actually nobody has brought up the topic yet.”

Arjun says this year he wants to work, but also wants to take out more time for himself. “I have not thought about it specifically but I will definitley keep working and take out more time for myself. I want to balance my life… My last year has gone into filming because I shot Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan back to back,” he said.

He is hoping to find balance in his personal and professional life. “I am hoping to do lot more work also but find a better balance between my work and personal life. I do want to take a holiday with my friends this year so that’s something high on my agenda,” he added. Is this birthday going to be a working one for Arjun? “It’s a combination of working and chilling… I have not planned anything because we are in the middle of marketing and promotions (for Mubarakan). I want to chill with my friends and family, but I am yet to figure it out. I am not a very good planner,” he said.

