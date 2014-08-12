Arjun Kapoor not calculative about choosing films

Arjun Kapoor says it wasn’t a calculated move but he did the film to “experience” its journey. Arjun Kapoor says it wasn’t a calculated move but he did the film to “experience” its journey.

He is just four films old in Bollywood, but Arjun Kapoor dared to say ‘yes’ to a unique film like “Finding Fanny”. He says it wasn’t a calculated move but he did the film to “experience” its journey.

“Finding Fanny” is a quirky English language film by Homi Adajania. The forthcoming entertainer also features Hindi film actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Deepika Padukone.

“I didn’t think much about doing this film. In fact, I am getting an opportunity to work with such good actors, so I will become a better actor hopefully,” Arjun said here Monday at the launch of the song “Fanny re” from the film.

“So I did it just for the experience of it. I am not trying to calculate it like ‘whether it’s the correct time for me to do this kind of film or I should do it now or later’,” he added.

The film narrates the story of five oddballs who venture out in search of Stefanie Fernandes. On their journey they find meaning to their otherwise pointless lives. It is during this journey that Arjun’s character in the film falls in love with Deepika’s character.

Further, the 29-year-old is amazed at Homi’s instinct to have believed in him that he could play Savio’s character in the film with conviction.

“I was offered this film at a very interesting time in my life. He (director Homi Adajania) offered me the film after he saw me in ‘Ishaqzaade’ and said ‘I think you can play this character and live this world’,” Arjun, who made his debut with “Ishaqzaade” said.

“So I found it interesting that the director has that vision for me at such an initial stage of my career, so I didn’t think much about doing this film,” he added.

Jointly produced by Maddock Films and Fox Star Studios, “Finding Fanny” is releasing Sep 12.

