Arjun Kapoor looks simply adorable in throwback photo

Mubarakan actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula doesn’t need a Thursday to relive the golden days of their childhood. The brother-sister duo can do it on a Tuesday evening as well. This we say after scrolling through the Instagram profiles of both Arjun and Anshula who have shared the same family portrait. In the picture, we see Arjun, his father Boney Kapoor, mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and sister Anshula. And what grabbed our attention were the missing front teeth of Arjun as he smiled ear to ear while standing beside his father-filmmaker. He looks super cute in his denim shorts and those leather shoes.

Anhsula posted the photo with the caption, “Because there’s no such thing as too many throwbacks ❤️ #MiFamilia #JuniorKapoors #WhereThemEyesAt?” Arjun took no time in resharing sister’s post. Unlike his other childhood clicks, here Arjun looks fit and unrecognisable.

This is not the first time that we have got a sneak peek from Arjun’s childhood days. Earlier, the actor shared a photo with his cousins, Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor where he was all chubby and wore spectacles. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we read his sweet note for Anhsula which said her sister protects him and takes care of him. Earlier in an interview, Arjun has said about his late mother, “My mother has been both my strength and weakness. I have reached where I am because of the sacrifices that she made in life. I am an independent person, yet very emotional. Only my mother could understand my emotions, even before I could say a word. She was my best friend. I think my personality is a lot like her in many ways.”

On the work front, the 32-year-old will next be seen in Namastey Canada, opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film will be directed by Vipul Shah, who helmed Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London.

