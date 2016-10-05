Arjun Kapoor inspired by Anil’s off-screen persona

Arjun Kapoor looks up to his uncle Anil Kapoor. He says more than his on-screen charisma, he is inspired by the veteran actor for the way he leads his life off the camera. Arjun Kapoor looks up to his uncle Anil Kapoor. He says more than his on-screen charisma, he is inspired by the veteran actor for the way he leads his life off the camera.

Arjun Kapoor looks up to his uncle Anil Kapoor. He says more than his on-screen charisma, he is inspired by the veteran actor for the way he leads his life off the camera.

“So, more than inspiration – I’ve seen the journey, so for me, if I achieve whatever I do it will be out of the fact that I have learnt from watching him for a long period of time and it’s more the off-camera stuff that is more inspirational. On camera, of course, what he’s done is amazing,” Arjun said in a statement.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The son of producer Boney Kapoor made his debut with “Ishaqzaade” in 2012, and went on to do films like “Gunday”, “2 States”, “Tevar”, and “Ki & Ka”. Arjun says that growing up around Anil was a “very big paradox”.

“You know, subconsciously, I have grown up around having him next to me while I have watched him on screen. It is a very big paradox to live in, where I’m eating rajma chawal and looking at him and then I am watching the big screen,” he said.

The actor opened about his equation with actor-producer Anil during an episode of “Vogue BFFs”. The episode will air on Saturday on Colors Infinity.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is experiencing many firsts on the sets of his upcoming flick, Half Girlfriend. After dancing to Bollywood tunes on the busiest streets of New York City’s Times Square, the actor has relived the B’town’s epic scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge but with a twist. While the original scene saw Shah Rukh Khan standing on a train, extending his arm for actress Kajol, in its revamped version, Arjun is the one trying to reach Shraddha Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App