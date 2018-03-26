Arjun Kapoor writes an emotional post on mother Mona Kapoor’s death anniversary, see photo

Mona Shourie Kapoor succumbed to cancer in 2012, days before the release of Arjun Kapoor’s Bollywood debut Ishaqzaade. Mona Shourie Kapoor succumbed to cancer in 2012, days before the release of Arjun Kapoor’s Bollywood debut Ishaqzaade.

It was an emotional day for Arjun Kapoor on March 25. The actor lost his mom and Boney Kapoor’s ex-wife Mona Shourie Kapoor on this day in 2012. On her 6th death anniversary, Arjun shared an emotional post and wrote, “I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films.”

The full post of Arjun reads as, “As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I’m certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys…wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength…I don’t know if I’m doing a decent job at it but I’m taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings…can’t believe it’s been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it…love u forever and beyond…”

See Arjun Kapoor’s post for mother Mona Kapoor here:

Mona Shourie Kapoor succumbed to cancer in 2012, days before the release of Arjun’s Bollywood debut Ishaqzaade. Mona was Boney Kapoor’s first wife, before the filmmaker married Sridevi, who also passed away recently. Post Sridevi’s death, Arjun and sister Anshula have been seen standing by the side of their dad and stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor giving all their support.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for Namastey England, in which he is reuniting with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. Namastey England is supposed to be a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s hit Namastey London. He has also signed Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon which will be directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

