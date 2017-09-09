Arjun Kapoor deserves a big discount, says Gauri Khan. Here’s why

Arjun Kapoor visits Gauri Khan Designs and he wants to stay there! Arjun Kapoor visits Gauri Khan Designs and he wants to stay there!

It looks like Gauri Khan is not done with Bollywood stars visiting Gauri Khan Designs yet. From Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Arjun Kapoor recently, she has been hosting friends from the industry. She shared a picture of herself with Arjun and wrote, “Your sense of humour deserves a big discount from #gaurikhandesigns. Keep spreading the smiles @arjunk26.”

To this Arjun replied, “I want to live in this store #GauriKhanDesigns stunning and unique such cool stuff…I’m definitely getting the skull and bones piece !!!”

We would sure like to know what Arjun said, as we know he has the talent to leave his fans in splits. Especially after his multiple appearances in Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. From his great bond with his contemporaries, especially the bromance that he has going on with Ranveer Singh might give you an inkling of an idea as to what Gauri is referring to here.

Glad u enjoyed the “Meet and Greet” at #gaurikhandesigns. Hahahha that was hilarious @arjunk26 . pic.twitter.com/uGqlvIVkNu — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 8, 2017

I want to live in this store #GauriKhanDesigns stunning and unique such cool stuff…I’m definitely getting the skull and bones piece !!! http://t.co/JGYh0iyqYZ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 8, 2017

Well, it looks like Ranveer and Arjun had the same idea. While Ranveer called it a YOLO moment and recreated one of Karisma Kapoor’s song, Sarkaye Lo Khatiya, and he played the role of the popular yesteryear actor. It looks like Bollywood has a bunch of quirky fun actors this generation and fans can’t get enough of them.

On the work front, Gauri Khan produced the recent Shah Rukh Khan film under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali and also starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The film was panned by audiences and critics alike, as a result, it failed to perform at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd