Arjun Kapoor can’t get enough of his BFF Ranveer Singh, he just found his twin brother. Watch hilarious video

Bollywood sure is living up to its reputation of being the industry of love and friendships, and the frontrunners for the BFF trophy are brother-in-arms Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The two, who struck a friendship while shooting for Gunday, never shy away from doing the craziest things on camera and indulging in bromance whenever they get a chance. The two Bollywood heartthrobs are surely a delight for the paparazzi when it comes to putting up hilarious acts. This time the Half Girlfriend actor Arjun seemed to have found the right twin for Ranveer.

American stand-up comedian Chris D’Elia, who has worked in films like XOXO, Flock Of Dudes, Bad Girls from Valley High, recently posted a video of him copying Ranveer Singh’s hook-step from the song “Malhari” from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Bajirao Mastani. He captioned it,” Twins. @RanveerOfficial,” which was later shared by Arjun on his Twitter page.

Take a look at the video, it is hilarious to the core.

Ever since the trailer of Half Girlfriend released, Arjun has not missed out on any opportunity to get into his character of Madhav Jha and ask his co-star Shraddha Kapoor aka Riya whether she will be his ‘half girlfriend’. And while the answer is still awaited, until the film releases, guess who came to his rescue. It was Ranveer Singh who couldn’t stand to see his brother in such a terrible condition. Ranveer assured him that he will be his other half on Twitter! Arjun returned the love by tweeting him back, saying that when it comes down to choosing between him and Riya, he would always choose Ranveer.

तुझे रोता हुआ देख कर मुझे भी रोना आता है बाबा! She only wants to be ‘half’?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half! तू बस रोना मत! http://t.co/pCgu0pPh4G — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 10, 2017

तु मेरा भाई है और वो मेरी जान…अपने भाई के लिए में अपनी जान भी दे सकता हूँ पगले !!! U are and will always be my full and final !!! http://t.co/GRbq3FrSJD — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 10, 2017

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh might have done just one film together, but that isn’t enough for their fans who definitely want to see them more onscreen. After all, where would you find such a bromance?

