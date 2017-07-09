Arjun Kapoor calls Akshay Kumar true Khiladi, wants to work with Anushka Sharma and likes Samantha Ruth Prabhu

During an AMA session on Twitter, Arjun Kapoor provided an insight into his personality and spoke about things close to his heart. During an AMA session on Twitter, Arjun Kapoor provided an insight into his personality and spoke about things close to his heart.

Fresh from the release of his last film Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor is back in limelight. This time around the actor will be seen in a double role in Mubarakan that also stars his real-life uncle Anil Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor is also set to romance Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The two songs from the film – Hawa Hawa and Goggle – have already become chartbusters. With so much going on for him, Arjun took some time off his busy schedule of promotions and interacted with his fans.

During an AMA session on Twitter, Arjun provided an insight into his personality and spoke about things close to his heart. Arjun revealed that his favorite Bollywood stars are Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar and he would like to work with them in future. When asked what he likes to wear, the actor said he likes to wear shorts apart from jackets. Arjun also said that Akshay Kumar is the true Khiladi of Bollywood.

An emotional Arjun also recalled the first day of shooting with Anil Kapoor and said, “I felt proud to have earned this chance to be on screen with him it was the #Gogglesong that we shot first #AskArjun”.

When a fan asked about his favorite stars down south, Arjun said that he likes Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara. The actor also revealed that he will start shooting his next film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Parineeti Chopra in October.

