Arjun Kapoor rings in birthday early, celebrates with Mubarakan co-stars Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty. See photos, video

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday with Mubarkan team in Mumbai. Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday with Mubarkan team in Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor has been getting many reasons to celebrate, and his birthday is one of them. The actor, who will turn 32 on June 26, celebrated his birthday a day before with his Mubarakan co-stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Some of the pictures and videos from the event have already gone viral and have been shared by fan pages on Instagram and Twitter. The actor was treated with two cakes, one of which had ‘Arjun Kapoor ko birthday ki Mubarakan’ written on it. Well, one should learn from Arjun about how to make his birthday a promotional event too.

Apart from the celebrations and smiles on the three actors’ faces, it is an exchange of glances between Athiya and Arjun that caught attention. The two, who are sharing the screen space for the first time, have been setting gossip mills running with their alleged relationship. Arjun, who began his 2017 with Half Girlfriend opposite Shraddha Kapoor, will appear in Mubarakan, which would mark Arjun’s first double role, while playing a Sardar.

Watch video:

What’s also first for the actor is the fact that he would be sharing screen with his actor uncle Anil Kapoor. Talking about his role, Arjun said, “It was quite a challenging role because of comedy timing and a big star cast. While I am acting with so many co-actors, I was also a co-actors to myself.”

Watch pictures of Arjun Kapoor:

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a comedy flick, and set to release on July 28th.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd