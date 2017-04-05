Arjun Kapoor asks ‘what is Half Girlfriend’. Now that is something nation wants to know!

Arjun Kapoor plays Madhav Jha, a character who comes from Bihar and is poor in speaking English. Arjun Kapoor plays Madhav Jha, a character who comes from Bihar and is poor in speaking English.

Years ago when Chetan Bhagat revealed the title of his novel, Half Girlfriend, Twitter went ROFL. Now as the characters of the book are becoming real, thanks to Mohit Suri’s upcoming directorial with the same title, Arjun Kapoor has the same question: What is Half Girlfriend. The book speaks about the love story of a lower middle-class boy Madhav Jha from Bihar and a big city girl Riya Somani from Delhi. The character of Madhav is being played by Arjun Kapoor while it is Shraddha Kapoor who plays Riya. In a short video released by the makers of the film, we are introduced to the character of Arjun, who seems convincing as Madhav with his Hindi laced with Bhojpuri. But he has a question to ask, which only the audience would be able to answer. Or Twitter.

In the video, Arjun is holding Chetan’s book and reading out an excerpt in Hindi. He says, “The moment I come in front of Riya, I get so nervous. She speaks such fluent English, so beautiful. Even plays basketball. The best girl in St. Stephen. Not girl, she was a storm. Riya Somani, my life’s destiny but she wants to be my Half Girlfriend. But what is Half Girlfriend?”

We have a few answers, courtesy Twitter. Here they go…

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s character teaser from Half Girlfriend:

Ye baat poochna zaroori ho gya hai, ye #HalfGirlfriend hota kya hai? pic.twitter.com/SClayQZTsJ — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 5, 2017

Arjun’s look in the film has been kept under wraps for now but Shraddha plays a confident girl who loves basketball. Her look in the first still shared by Chetan was enough to raise curiosity. What we also would like to talk about is the background score. There is something very striking about the music. It does remind you of Aashiqui 2’s background score (just like the way Half Girlfriend’s poster reminded you of the Aashiqui 2 patent pose.)

While we have been finding so many similarities between the two films, Mohit Suri denied Aashiqui 2 and Half Girlfriend have any similarity. He said Half Girlfriend would also focus on the fact that how people who cannot speak fluent English are always looked down. The film is scheduled for May 19 release. The trailer will be out soon.

