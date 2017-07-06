Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra to star in Thani Oruvan Hindi remake?

Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are likely to be cast in the Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Thani Oruvan. Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are likely to be cast in the Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Thani Oruvan.

It is not Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, neither is it Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra – but it is Arjun and Sidharth who might be teaming up for the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Thani Oruvan (one lone man). Buzz in the industry is that the two young actors will be seen sharing screen space for this remake which is expected to be directed by Sabbir Khan. While one plays the protagonist, the other will play the antagonist and it will be interesting to see who will get to play what.

It has to be noted that this film marked the comeback of Arvind Swami on the silverscreen, and he was much appreciated for the negative role that he portrayed in the film. Jayam Ravi also received appreciation from the audience for his performance in the film. However, this film marked a kind of beginning for director, Mohan Raja who was earlier known for directing remakes only. Though the director churned out many successful films, he was not known for original content until Thani Oruvan.

However, one has to wonder if the film will be suitable for the audience on this side of the country. Also, we have to wait and watch what Sabbir Khan, the man who directed movies such as Baaghi (inspired by Varsham in Telugu), Heropanti (Inspired by Parugu in Telugu), and his upcoming Munna Michael also starring Tiger Shroff, has to offer. After three back to back films with Tiger, is Sabbir now looking for a new collaboration in Bollywood? We await an official confirmation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd