Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra set to return with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Can they recreate Ishaqzaade romance? See photo

The Ishaqzaade duo Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are coming back together to tell us a new romantic tale in Dibaker Banerjee’s upcoming directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In an official statement by Yash Raj Films, the makers describe the movie to be a story with a twist. It reads, “The film is a story of a man and a woman who represent two different India. Two more unlikely protagonists in one film are unimaginable. They are united in one thing only – their mistrust, suspicion and hate for each other.

Talking about the project, Dibaker said, “This feels like my first film, again. I’ve had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can’t stand each other, but can’t survive without each other.”

Arjun Kapoor, who has worked with Parineeti, is ecstatic with this collaboration yet again. He says, “It feels great to be back home at YRF working with Adi Sir and Parineeti, my most amazing and first ever co- actor. Dibakar Banerjee is one of the torchbearers of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can’t wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon.”

Adds Parineeti, “After Ishaqzaade, Arjun and I used to dream about working with Dibakar one day! His films are so different and always make an impact. I am so ready to sink my teeth into this character and give the audience something intense!”

Before this, YRF and Dibaker Banerjee have collaborated for Titli, which won accolades at Cannes Film Festival and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi.

