Filmmaker Arjun Hingorani dies at 92

Arjun Hingorani, who introduced Bollywood to veteran star Dharmendra with the hit romance Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960, has passed away, aged 92.

The filmmaker died on Saturday in Vrindavan. The cause of death is not known yet. His last rites were performed in Vrindavan dham, while the prayer service will take place in Mumbai, according to a press statement issued by Atun Mohan, Vice President, Chamber of Film Journalists.

In a career of over three decades, Hingorani’s maximum collaborations happened with Dharmendra, his friendship with whom was known to everyone in the industry. They teamed up on films Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan? (1970), Kahani Kismat Ki (1973), Khel Khilari Ka (1977), Sultanat and Kaun Kare Kurbanie? (1991). Hingorani also acted in these movies.

Arjun Hingorani, the man who put his hand around the shoulder of this loner in Mumbai, has left us forever … I am extremely sad! May his soul rest in peace!! pic.twitter.com/KYnOTHZHBK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 6, 2018

Dharmendra expressed his condolence a couple of hours ago, through a Twitter post, writing, “Arjun Hingorani, the man who put his hand around the shoulder of this loner in Mumbai, has left us forever … I am extremely sad! May his soul rest in peace!!” The post is accompanied by a black-and-white picture of himself with his debut director.

Hingorani also wrote a few of his directorial ventures. His last film as a producer was Kaise Kahoon Ke… Pyaar Hai, in 2003. Hingorani also has a Sindhi film to his credit as a director, titled Abbana. He also tried his hand at penning books. He released a self-help book, “How To Be Happy And Realise Your Dreams” in 2005.

