I am not going anywhere: Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh, who has crooned the maximum romantic numbers in the past few years, said he was fortunate to receive good songs. The singer, whose tracks in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, including “Channa Mereya” have been chartbusters last year, said, “I am very fortunate that I get good songs. Above all, my songs are being well accepted. I would like to give all the credit to the music directors and the producers.

“I am trying to deliver the best I can and thankfully receiving the result. People aren’t tough but the journey isn’t the smooth one for sure and I faced ups and down too,” added Arijit during a press meet of an award show.

The singer who had participated in the reality singing show Fame Gurukul also spoke about his favorite song of the year. He said, “There are many songs releasing in a year so, it’s difficult to say one. I really liked Palak Muchhal’s song Kaun Tujhe from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,” said the hitmaker. Asked about his retirement plans, he said, “I am not going anywhere.”

At the Mirchi Music Awards, the film won almost five awards out of which it went on to win the Album of The Year title. Talking about the music of Ae Dil…, Pritam Chakraborty, who won Composer of the Year Award, revealed that he had initially composed two options for the track, one of which was eventually used in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Amitabh Bhattacharya won the title of Lyricist of The Year for Channa Mereya from ADHM.

