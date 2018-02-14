Arijit Singh on Binte Dil from Padmaavat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is very particular about even a minute sound detailing

Arijit Singh talks about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmaavat. Arijit Singh talks about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmaavat.

When I first heard “Binte Dil” from Padmaavat, I least expected it to be sung by the very talented singer Arijit Singh. I thought that since Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is so particular about everything including music, he would have hired an Arabic singer instead. But when the song was officially released on YouTube, I got the shock of my life (mind you, a happy one) as I realised the singer was Arijit Singh.

Over the years, Arijit Singh has earned the title of being the maestro of love ballads. And no wonder, the singer nailed it once again, making “Binte Dil” the chartbuster of this season. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Arijit spoke about the directions given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for singing “Binte Dil”. He said, “Sanjay sir is not only a great director but he is also a musician at heart. He is very particular about what he wants. He was very particular about the minute sound detailing. The results were entirely because of his brief and sheer sense of perfection. There was a proper brief shared by Sanjay sir. The way he wanted the song to come along. I followed the brief very closely keeping the essence of the movie in my mind. I am myself glad that it is doing so well and that people are liking it.”

Arijit Singh will be performing in Delhi/NCR, Leisure Valley, Huda Grounds on February 17.

