Latest News
  • Manchester Arena attack: Priyanka Chopra joins other celebs to talk of love, prayers after blast at Ariana Grande concert

Manchester Arena attack: Priyanka Chopra joins other celebs to talk of love, prayers after blast at Ariana Grande concert

After the attack during Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena, celebs including Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra, Justin Timberlake and Harry Styles said they were broken hearted.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2017 9:10 am
ariana grande, manchester arena, ariana grande attack, priyanka chopra, ariana grande image After Manchester Arena attack at Ariana Grande’s concert, the pop singer said she was broken while celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift sent their love and prayers.

Priyanka Chopra was among celebs from all across the world who expressed solidarity with pop singer Ariana Grande and thousands who had come to watch her concert at Manchester Arena when a blast took place there. Twenty people are confirmed dead in what has been confirmed as a terror attack by police. Ariana herself took to Twitter and wrote, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world..”

Taylor Swift also shared her thoughts and prayers after the Manchester Arena attack, “My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love.”

Ariana’s friend Katy Perry wrote she was broken hearted. “Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔… Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande’s show.”

Read: Ariana Grande ‘okay’ after attack at Manchester Arena during concert

Justin Timberlake also spoke of power of love after the attack. “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER,” he wrote.

Others who sent love in the aftermath of the attack included Bruno Mars, Cher, Harry Styles and many more.

“I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel,” Bruno Mars wrote on Twitter while Styles said on social media, “I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.”

Singer Cher wrote, “My prayer goes to people of Manchester…” Grande is said to be safe but badly shaken. The attack took place after she finished her performance. Jennifer Lopez added, “Thoughts, prayers and my whole ❤️ are with Manchester this evening.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 23: Latest News