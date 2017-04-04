Are Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji discussing Dragon? See pic

Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai, in the busy world of Bollywood where she truly belongs. Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai, in the busy world of Bollywood where she truly belongs.

Alia Bhatt doesn’t believe in resting on past laurels. The actor’s recent vacation in London was short. Alia is back in Mumbai, in the busy world of Bollywood where she truly belongs. The actor has got some exciting films ahead. Alia will soon start working on Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. It seems the director-actor duo have already started working on the film as Alia posted a picture with Ayan on her Instagram account. In another picture, Alia can be seen partying with Ayan and other friends.

Alia, who was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, says that Dragon is not a typical superhero film. “There will be a lot of action around me. I don’t think I will be beating up anybody. It is not a typical superhero film. It’s a sci-fi, supernatural film. There will be some extensive prep work not for the acting part much but for the world, it’s a new world. There is no dialect or anything that we have to learn,” Alia told PTI.

Alia also spoke about her character in the film saying, “Ayan said there is no Ranbir and Alia there in the film, there is just one character, it is that tight a love story.” Dragon will also feature Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role. Alia had earlier said that shooting of the film will start after Ranbir wraps up Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir and Alia’s friendship is not new. Rumours have it that it was Ranbir who recommended Alia’s name for Highway. Alia has also said that Ranbir was her crush. Alia can also be a part of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan. Media reports suggest that Aamir Khan is keen to have Alia on board. He, it seems, doesn’t want to work with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as he has already worked them earlier.

