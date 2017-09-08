Arbaaz Khan on divorce with Malaika Arora: Unfortunately, my son had to see his parents split

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan is in his teens right now. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan is in his teens right now.

Once upon a time, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora gave us relationship goals. When Bollywood couples were falling apart, these two were growing strong. But last year, when they announced their separation, and eventually were granted divorce this May, many hearts broke. But the two still continue to be friends and are seen together celebrating festivals or during family gatherings. Arbaaz and Malaika even attended the Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai, just a day before divorce was granted to them.

Arbaaz, who was in New Delhi recently for the launch of Indian Junior Players League T20, spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com on a lot of things from turning a team owner (Mumbai Masters) to brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. And in the midst of the chat, also revealed how his separation from Malaika impacted their 14-year-old son Arhaan.

“I look at my scenario as my personal scenario. I have a 14-year-old boy right now who, unfortunately, has seen his parents split for whatever reason. He needs the right guidance and the right attention for which if I have to maintain a certain amount of decorum in my family then it will be done. I have a very good relationship with Malaika, and her family and it will continue to remain that way and my son is my priority and I would do anything to see that situation is maintained, apart from that there is nothing else to ask,” Arbaaz explained.

So, given that he is a part of a cricketing league which aims at training under-18 players from across the country, will he allow his teenage son to participate in anything like this or will he be concerned as a father? “Sure I would. My son is at the right age infact to participate in the league, if he wants to take part in something like this. But I hope he gets selected because the selection process is pretty extensive and pretty fair. Like I said 55,000 applicants were there and of which only 240 were selected. No matter what, there is a just and fair selection process. Most of the families that come with their kids are pretty much satisfied by the way it has been done,” the actor-producer said.

Arbaaz will soon be seen in Tera Intezaar co-starring Sunny Leone. His home production Dabangg 3 is also on the cards.

