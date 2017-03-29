Arbaaz Khan confirms he is dating. But which one? See pics

After his split with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan reveals that he is dating but whom, is yet to be known. After his split with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan reveals that he is dating but whom, is yet to be known.

The news of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s divorce after 18 years of marriage shocked the fans of the couple. Despite Arbaaz’s best efforts, the actor-director failed to reconcile his relationship with his wife. Meanwhile, a lot of speculations regarding the reason behind their split did the rounds. Reports suggested that the budding relationship between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika led to the differences between the estranged couple. Though Malaika denied the rumours by saying, “Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it, which isn’t true,” still many kept speculating about her personal life. Amidst everything, Arbaaz kept his personal life under the wraps.

But now the actor has finally opened up about him being in a relationship. Talking to DNA, Arbaaz spoke about him dating but he left all confused on the details of the girl. “I am dating, yes. But we are not… As of now, there is still a long way to go,” the Dabangg actor said on being asked about his relationship status. When inquired whether he is dating the woman in his Instagram pictures, the actor said, “Which one? If you are talking about Yellow, she is just a friend. She is somebody who I meet when I go to Goa. She owns a restaurant.” Is she a Romanian? “No, that’s another girl — Alexandria. That’s my friend,” Arbaaz confirmed.

The actor-director also shared his opinions about getting married for the second time and his thoughts about a casual relationship. For Arbaaz, it might be difficult to make a commitment as he says, “I feel there is a time and an age for sowing your wild oats. I had that phase before I was 26 when I met Malaika. Before that, I was playing the field. I was not in committed relationships, I had a number of girlfriends. When I met Malaika, I felt the need to get married and after four years of dating, we got married when I was 30. I really don’t know whether I have it in me at this point to go through the entire scenario of commitment and giving it everything. The mindset right now is that if somebody comes in my life, I will see it then…. Maybe even let it go on the way it is, rather than making any promises or commitments.”

Despite heading for a divorce, Malaika and Arbaaz are often spotted partying together and enjoying each other’s company. And their public appearances have given their fans a hope of them getting back together. But Arbaaz has washed all the hopes by saying, “I feel, if we had to get more time, we would have got back by now. The fact that we haven’t, means it is not meant to be. I wouldn’t want to speak for her. I kept my option open despite us parting ways, and I gave it a little time, whether it was a year or two years before I moved on in certain ways. Even as far as dating somebody is concerned. So I guess if that was to happen it would have happened in the first six months, or one year. It didn’t and it’s been almost three years now…”

Recently Arbaaz attended Malaika’s mother’s birthday party, so is everything fine between the families of the two? “My association with Malaika’s family is as long as my association with Malaika. We have a child together, and there are the grandparents, uncles and aunts. And whatever the reasons for our parting, they have never influenced our equations with the families. They have kept it to themselves as this is the personal decision between the two of us. They have not asked us to get back together,” said Arbaaz Khan who recently acted in Keshhav Panneriy’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

