Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora celebrate Father’s Day with their son and family. See photos

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan chilling out during a family lunch.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan might have gone their separate ways but both continue to come together for family celebrations. The ex-couple was spotted spending some quality time on the occasion of Father’s Day. Arbaaz Khan met Malaika’s parents and sister Amrita. Malaika and Arbaaz were accompanied by their son Arhaan. Dressed in a pair of black shirt and denim, Arbaaz looked dashing. We also saw Malaika and Amrita along with their father posing happily for shutterbugs. Amrita Arora’s husband and her two kids Azaan and Rayaan were also seen. The family seemed happy to chill out together during an afternoon lunch.

Both Malaika and Arbaaz have managed to stay connected post their separation too. A few days ago Malaika and Arbaaz were seen for the first time in public after being officially divorced. Arbaaz earlier spoke about his cordial relations with Malaika’s family.

“My association with Malaika’s family is as long as my association with Malaika. We have a child together, and there are the grandparents, uncles and aunts. And whatever the reasons for our partying, they have never influenced our equations with the families. They have kept it to themselves as this is the personal decision between the two of us. They have not asked us to get back together,” Arbaaz told DNA.

“When I met Malaika, I felt the need to get married and after four years of dating, we got married when I was 30. I really don’t know whether I have it in me at this point to go through the entire scenario of commitment and giving it everything,” the actor added.

