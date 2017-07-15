AR Rahman’s One Heart trailer: This Concert film spotlights the man behind the exemplary music. Watch video

Experience AR Rahman’s journey through One Heart trailer. Experience AR Rahman’s journey through One Heart trailer.

They say music exists everywhere. Perhaps using that as an idea, this trailer of One Heart The AR Rahman Concert Film takes us through moments when AR Rahman finds music by spending time amid nature and then produces something iconic that remains with his fans forever. The trailer is an amalgamation of AR Rahman’s experience over 25 years of his career in the music industry and how fans have reacted to everything he has made so far. The trailer gives you a glimpse of ‘Nadaan Parindey’ from Rockstar, and Slumdog Millionaire background score, which went on to honour AR Rahman as the Oscar winner.

The one-of-a-kind film takes us through an experience with some unseen footage of AR Rahman and his troop, and 18 of his most adored songs, performed on stage by the musician and his ten-member band. And to back it all, AR Rahman’s film also brings to fore the wise and naive side of the legend through some interviews that he has given so far.

His team members have something or the other to cherish about performing live with Rahman. “AR and I have a history of impossible combinations and unexpetcted music making,” says the violinist. One of the other member said, “Every concert surprises you, and something that makes you thankful for life.” Bollywood singer Jonita Gandhi, who has toured with Rahman for many concerts, said, “We all felt that we are on the same page where we were put together to give best show possible.” and as the trailer ends, the maestro takes the screen space and said, “I’ts all about the music, my band, and my journey.”

Fans of Rahman will get a chance to know about the man behind the global icon through One Heart, which is all about his music, his band and his extraordinary musical journey. AR Rahman completes 25 years in the industry this year, and there couldn’t have been a better way to celebrate his enthralling music and inspiring journey.

Produced by YM Movies in association with Grape Ventures, One Heart is slated to release on August 25, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd